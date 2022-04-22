MOE and SPP should work together to solve the problems faced by qualified candidates of one-off special recruitment teachers

The one-off teacher recruitment initiative, which involved 18,702 teachers, is an effort to address the issue of teacher shortages which has dragged on for so long.

However, hundreds of applicants who have passed an interview last year, but their applications were deemed “overlooked” by the Education Service Commission (SPP) following a system glitch.

After passing the interview, these applicants were requested to submit certain documents by December 15, 2021, which they have duly complied with. Nonetheless, these applicants did not receive their offer letter even though they have submitted their documents by December 15, the deadline set by SPP. Among those who are facing this problem, are post graduates of Diploma in Education (majoring in Chinese Language) from University of Malaya, and also graduates of TESL, both are critical subjects that face acute shortage of teachers.

According to NUTP’s estimates, more than 10,000 teachers have been submitting their papers annually for early retirement over the last few years. This is in addition to the equal number of teachers who are leaving the service on mandatory retirement.

It is time that the Ministry of Education look for solutions outside the box. We must think about diversifying the manner in which MOE accepts teachers. Presently, MOE has a narrow and outdated manner of recruiting teachers where those undergoing IPG training and public university courses can enrol as teachers. Many talents outside this pool or category have no way in becoming a teacher in school unless by way of special intake. This one-off teacher recruitment involving 18,000 vacancies is a good example and I comment the Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin for it. But it will be futile if qualified applicants who have passed the interview are not getting their placement. In any public education system, having sufficient number of teachers is of paramount importance. MOE and SPP should stop buck passing but sit down together to address the root cause of the issue.

Teo Nie Ching DAP Spokesperson for Education & MP for Kulai

