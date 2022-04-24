Why did MACC fail to immediately open an investigation paper on Azam Baki for breaching the law in purchasing millions of shares worth millions of Ringgit?

Following MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s confirmation that MACC has opened an investigation paper into Court of Appeal judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, the question is asked, “Why did MACC fail to immediately open an investigation paper on Azam Baki for breaching the law in purchasing millions of shares worth millions of Ringgit?”

Azam explained that the probe was part of the procedure to investigate whenever a report is lodged, according to The Star. Blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s(RPK) portal Malaysia Today had accused Nazlan of having “unexplained wealth”. Nazlan has lodged a police report over the article.

Another question is why there is no criminal investigation over RPK’s allegations which has consistently been proven to be false and baseless. Even though RPK is “hiding” in London, he should be asked to return to subject himself to be thoroughly investigated. If RPK refuses to return and if there are sufficient grounds for criminal charges to be filed then RPK should be extradited.

Lim Guan Eng DAP NATIONAL CHAIRMAN & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 24th April 2022