I will like to strongly urge the Minister of Health, YB Khairy Jamaluddin to brief, engage and consult the Members of Parliament of both the political divide on proposed legislations. MPs have been reading the news on the Executive decision among others legalisation of hemp and ketum cultivation for medical purpose and proposed banning of Tobacco products to those born after 1st January 2005.

No consultation nor engagement of whatever nature been conducted by the Ministers on such proposed legislation. It is reported in the Press that the Government is preparing to table the amendment bill in Parliament in the July sitting.

Members of Parliament whether from ruling and opposition are in the dark on the details of the proposed amendment of legislation coming up in Parliament. As MP, I feel frustrated whenever Government rushing through the bills by tabling legislations on the desk of MPs a day or two before the debate. It has became the norm of the day and it is challenging for MPs to have well articulated debate with facts and figures as we received the bills in the eleventh hour.

Since the Government is already voicing out such legislation is in the pipe line, I would like to urge the Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to consult and brief the MPs on the anti-smoking bill and the also legalising the hemp and ketum cultivation as such amendment need to be further scrutinized by the lawmakers from various angles be it medical, economy, constitutionality and social impact.

Wong Hon Wai MP for Bukit Bendera

Media statement by Wong Hon Wai in Penang on Tuesday, 26th April 2022