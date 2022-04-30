Would Najib agree that it would be a disservice to the legacy of public integrity of his father, the second Malaysian Prime Minister, Tun Razak, not to wipe out the infamy of Malaysia as a kleptocracy?

Former Prime Minister, Najib Razak claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government investigation in 2018 did not find any evidence that he was involved in the 2002 Scorpene submarine deal, adding that it was a part of the opposition’s propaganda to tarnish his image.

I was never in the Pakatan Harapan government and I was not privy to any information as to the outcome of any investigation as to whether Najib, who was the Defence Minister in 2002, was involved in the 2002 Scorpene submarine scandal as I never asked the then Prime Minister, Attorney-General, the Inspector General of Police or Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) about the matter.

May be the MACC can throw light on the issue now.

However, I have one question for Najib – whether he agrees that it would be a disservice to the legacy of public integrity of his father, the second Malaysian Prime Minister, Tun Razak, not to wipe out the infamy of Malaysia as a kleptocracy by being a responsible member of the international community of nations by putting to rest two grand corruption scandals in Malaysia, firstly, the Scorpene submarine scandal and the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu and secondly, the 1MDB scandal?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 30th April 2022