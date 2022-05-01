PAC Deputy Chair has passed the “death sentence” on my proposal that PAC investigate the 2002 Scorpene submarine corruption case and to establish the motive of the murder of Mongolian, Altantuya Shaariibuu

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) deputy chairperson Azizah Mohd Dun has passed the “death sentence” on my proposal that the PAC investigate the 2002 Scorpene submarine corruption case and to establish the motive of the murder of the Mongolian, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Yesterday, Azizah Mohd Dun, the PAC deputy chairperson, dismissed the call for her committee to probe the Scorpene submarine deal and Altantyunya’s murder.

She said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is the right body to probe the submarine case while Altantuya’s case is a police case.

My proposal for the PAC to probe the 2002 Scorpene submarine corruption case and to establish the motive of Altantunya’s murder was a most courageous and creative move to resolve both questions but it was a very long shot as it depended on the agreement of all the 14 members of the PAC as the majority of nine members came from the government parties if Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders 77(d) which provides that the PAC can examine “(d) such other matters as the Committee may think fit, or which may be referred to the Committee by the House” is to be invoked.

This leaves only my question to Najib Razak outstanding – whether the sixth Prime Minister of Malaysia agrees that it would be a disservice to the legacy of public integrity of his father, the second Malaysian Prime Minister, Tun Razak, not to wipe out the infamy of Malaysia as a kleptocracy by being a responsible member of the international community of nations by putting to rest two grand corruption scandals in Malaysia, firstly, the Scorpene submarine scandal and the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu and secondly, the 1MDB scandal?

