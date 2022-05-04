Wee Ka Siong banning micromobility vehicles from public roads will cause Malaysia huge economic losses as Malaysia micromobility market is forecast to reach RM20 Billion by the year 2030

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong’s move to ban micromobility vehicles from public roads not only caused extreme inconvenience for B40, disabled and underprivileged groups, it will also cause Malaysia huge economic losses.

According to India analyst firm P&S Intelligence Malaysia micromobility market is worth RM10.44 Million (USD 2.4 Million). The report also forecast Malaysia micromobility market to increase 1900 times by the year 2030 and estimate it to be worth RM19.79 Billion (USD 4.5498 Billion).

In comparison, the automotive industry contributes RM40 Billion to Malaysia’s GDP. Micromobility market reaching half of today’s automotive market value by 2030, is proof that microbobility has huge potential in Malaysia.

P&S Intelligence report also list out three drivers for Malaysia Micromobility Market in their impact analysis which includes increasing demand for micromobility services for first- and last-mile connectivity, cost-effective and convenient mobility option and growing need to reduce urban road congestion.

Wee Ka Siong’s move to ban micromobility vehicle from public roads due to basikal lajak accident by ignoring all the above market demands and economic benefits is illogical and the loss far outweighs the gain. I reiterate my stand that the transport ministry should regulate micromobility vehicles but not banning micromobility outright from public roads.

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Wednesday, 4th May 2022