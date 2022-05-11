I accept the debate challenge of Mike Chong Yew Chuan

In reference to the challenge issued by MCA Spokesperson Mike Chong Yew Chuan to debate the ban of micro-mobility vehicles on public road, I would like to reply Mike Chong with the words “Bring it on!”.

I am ready to debate Mike Chong anytime anywhere. I also advise Mike Chong to set a time and place so that I would attend to the best of my abilities. I would also like to remind Mike Chong not to chicken out of the challenge at the very last minute.

I would like to remind Mike Chong that he is not even an elected representative, who is he to challenge DAP parliamentary leader, Nga Kor Ming to a debate? Do you think if I were to challenge the Minister of Transport Wee Ka Siong to a debate, he must also accept the challenge? However, if Wee Ka Siong is ready to debate on the ban of micro-mobility vehicles, Nga Kor Ming would be ever ready and prepared for the debate with Wee Ka Siong.

MCA is the one that is confusing the people regarding the ban of micro-mobility vehicles on public roads. Wee Ka Siong had clearly stated in his press conference on the 28th April 2022 that those with disabilities are allowed to cross the road using PMA, but they are not allowed to use their PMA as a mode of transportation and on the road with other road users.

The announcement of Wee Ka Siong had proven that MCA had already lost touch with the B40, disabled and the vulnerable communities and their needs. For many people living with disabilities, E-bikes and PMAs are their only mode of transportation. If they can’t even use their vehicle on the road directly in front of their house, how do you expect them to go out for their daily chores like grocery shopping or even for work?

I must remind that micro-mobility vehicle is the mode of transportation for the poor and disabled, its not a toy for the wealthy to play during their leisure time for entertainment. MCA expect the people to bring their micro-mobility vehicles to be used in non-roads area like parks and vacation resort. This just shows that MCA, as a party, is just thinking about the rich in their public service, while the underprivileged and disabled are ignored, neglected and suffer despite the hardship they’re already going through.

I would like to also challenge the Minister of Transport Wee Ka Siong to answer the following questions:

Since Wee Ka Siong allowed lorries, cars, motorcycles and bicycles to be used on public roads, does this mean that all accident and death relating to lorries, cars, motorcycles and bicycles is the responsibility of Wee Ka Siong? In the year 2021 and 2022, what is the number of accidental death reported involving micro-mobility vehicles, bicycles, motorcycles, cars and lorries respectively? If the number of death reported involving bicycles, motorcycles, cars and lorries are more that death involving micro-mobility vehicles, does this mean that Wee Ka Siong will ban these vehicles from using public roads?

I would also like to advise Mike Chong, not to emphasise the one or two cases of micro-mobility vehicle misuse as a tool to inflict confusion and to justify the ban of micro-mobility on public roads. According to the thought process of MCA, if there is a small group of bicycle riders or motorcyclist illegally racing on the road in the middle of the night, will the transport ministry ban the use of bicycle and motorcycle on public roads? Or does MCA actually allows and applaud illegal racing of bicycle and motorcycle on public roads?

In order to avoid the misuse of micro-mobility vehicle by a small group of people and endangering road users, the appropriate way is to formulate policies that regulate the ways in which micro-mobility vehicles can be used on public road safely and not to just to take the easy way out and ban micro-mobility vehicles outright.

Chong Zhemin DAP PERAK PUBLICITY SECRETARY & SA FOR KERANJI

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Wednesday, 11th May 2022