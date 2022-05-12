Pakatan Harapan parties must be ready and prepared as the 15GE will be a “social media war”

The triumph of social media disinformation and internet lies in the May 9 Philippines Presidential election, resulting in the landslide victory of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Philippines dictator and kleptocrat, must be a lesson for Malaysia.

With more than 31 million votes for Marcos Jr. while the opposition leader and Vice President Leni Robredo garnering less than half of the front-runners’ votes, Filipinos are bracing for six years of the “dark side of history”.

Can the impending 15th Malaysian General Election be stolen by social media disinformation and Internet lies.

If social media disinformation and internet lies could whitewash the brutal Marcos Sr. dictatorship and kleptocracy of the eighties into an “Golden Era of Peace and Prosperity” despite gruesome figures of 70,000 in prison, 34,000 tortured and 3,000 killed, and the plundering of $10 billion of public funds, there will be those who see hope in a social media war in the 15GE in Malaysia where disinformation, lies and fake news could whitewash the kleptocracy of Malaysia in the last decade into the country’s “Golden Era”.

This is already happening as I have seen a Tik Tok video claiming that the Pakatan Harapan government in its 22 months of government had suppressed twelve news items which were pure disinformation, lies and fake news, stoking hatred among the Chinese.

In my 56 years in politics, I have been accused of being anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Chinese and anti-Indian, but the accusers had not been able to cite a single instance to substantiate their allegations.

Furthermore, is it possible for a Malaysian politician to be at one and the same time be anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-Chinese and anti-Indian?

Those who do not want to see the 15GE turn into “social media war” should strategise what could be done to prevent such misfortune happening to Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 12th May 2022