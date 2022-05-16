Call on Minister of Finance to expedite funding of RM13 million for 100 new officers in D11 Bukit Aman’s sexual, women and children crime investigation division following damning report of lack of manpower to vet and investigate over 93000 IP addresses containing child pornography shared by international enforcement agencies

Yesterday, I read in horror that the Malaysian police received 93,368 IP addresses suspected of containing and or sharing child pornography from 2016 to 2022 spanning 6 years. These addresses had been given by international enforcement agencies such as the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In the past, news of child sexual offenders operating in Malaysia had been given to the Malaysian authorities by the Australian and the UK enforcement agencies because there was a lacuna in the law on nabbing child sex offenders who use the dark web as a means of their business, commerce and trade and a lack of will power, drive and commitment to put the issue of child safety as a priority on the national agenda. https://www.astroawani.com/berita-malaysia/police-receive-thousands-ip-addresses-suspected-sharing-child-pornography-361431

Not surprising that there was no statement by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Rina Harun, a cosmetic leader and nothing yet from the chest-thumping Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin or Tengku Zafrul, Finance Minister maverick on an issue which should have triggered a reaction by all 3 of them.

Over 6 years, only 103 IP addresses were vetted and investigated that led to 50 individuals to be arrested. There is no news on the charge and if they have been convicted. A meagre 0.11% of the total number of IP addresses containing and or sharing child pornography.

With only 3 investigating officers (IO) in the Malaysian Internet Crime Against Children (MICAC) D11 investigation unit to cover the whole of Malaysia, it is no wonder we have been moving at a snail’s pace to nab these monsters in the bud.

While I commend the honesty and transparency of Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11) Principal Assistant Director Siti Kamsiah Hassan to admit and concede shortcomings of the police force in the war against child pornography, the buck cannot stop there.

Where is the RM13 million fund to empower the D11 Division including 100 new staffs to assist in battling sexual crimes against children as announced by the Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul while tabling the 2022 National Budget in the Dewan Rakyat on 29th October 2021?

According to Siti Kamsiah, the report had already been submitted in March this year on D11’s planned use of the allocation but there is no news yet of the RM13 million allocation and we are entering the middle of 2022 in another 2 weeks’ time.

The RM1 3million and 100 staff would see the setting up of Malaysian Internet Crime Against Children (MICAC) in each police contingent with at least one investigating officer in each contingent instead of 3 now managing reports, vetting and investigations in the whole country.

The situation in Malaysia has become so dire that international enforcement agencies are offering to cooperate with the police here to further enhance enforcement to combat such activities and this should stir the conscience of lawmakers and Ministers here to do the right thing for the safety of our children from the hands of the syndicate.

This honest and genuine concern by Siti Kamsiah Hassan of the RM13 million fund to strengthen and intensify the work of MICAC and D11 must be rewarded and addressed immediately by releasing the money to the division and not by virtue of a show cause letter demanding an explanation why her concerns were exposed in the press instead of using internal channels.

It cannot be clearer than this that we are digging our own graves for every minute spent on red-tape, bureaucracy and endless protocols and procedures at the cost and expense of our children.

Ditch the “Government knows best” attitude and act promptly to alarm bells when highlighted by our men and women in blue before it is too late.

Kasthuri Patto DAP Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs & MP for Batu Kawan

Media statement by Kasthuri Patto in Penang on Monday, 16th May 2022