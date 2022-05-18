Investigate the alleged data leaks now and prevent further erosion of trust on government digital platform

It is shocking to Malaysians that our personal data is on sale again. It was reported that the leaked data consist of eKYC images. Hence, the urgent question now is how many Malaysians have unknowingly become victims of identity theft if the alleged leak is true? Is it still safe to use government services online if the government itself cannot safeguard our personal data?

This is not the first time there is a report on government data leakage. In September last year, it was alleged that 4 million Malaysians’ personal data had been leaked from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and the National Registration Department (NRD) although both government agencies have since denied the allegation. However, reports were lodged with the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). Both investigating agencies should at least update us on the statuses of their investigations.

The Minister’s statement alone is no longer sufficient to assure Malaysians that our data is safe. The seller even purposely uploaded Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s personal details to show that the data on sale is legit. We need stronger assurance and firmer actions from the government.

MCMC, National Cyber Security Agency (NASCA), and all the related departments in this latest episode should promptly investigate. More importantly, the investigation report should be made public to rebuild Malaysians’ trust on government online service platform.

Wong Shu Qi DAP Spokesperson for Communication and Multimedia & MP for Kluang

Media statement by Wong Shu Qi in Kluang on Wednesday, 18th May 2022