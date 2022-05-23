Is there nobody in UMNO who dare say that UMNO should not seek the return of Najib as Prime Ministe and that his years as Prime Minister when Malaysia became “kleptocracy at its worst” worldwide is not something to be proud of

Yesterday, I said Malaysians need new political aspirations, and “If Najib loves Malaysia, he will contribute to this process of returning Malaysia to the founding nation-building principles our founding fathers, including his father, had agreed when Malaysia was founded – and helped remove the national scar where Malaysia was identified with ‘kleptocracy at its worst’ worldwide”.

I suggested that ”there is nothing that Najib can do better than to just disappear from the political arena instead trying to be Prime Minister again”.

The corollary to this is whether there is nobody in UMNO who dare say that UMNO should not seek the return of Najib as Prime Minister, that his years as Prime Minister when Malaysia became “kleptocracy at its worst” worldwide is not something to be proud of, that UMNO should spearhead the movement for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation by returning to the nation-building principles our founding fathers have agreed in the Malaysian Constitution – constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, separation of powers, rule of law, good governance, respect for human rights and national unity from our multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversity?

Will Najib never renounce his bid to be Prime Minister again?

One the reasons why Sri Lanka is bankrupt and on the verge of a failed state is because of corruption.

This is what wikipedia has to say about corruption in Sri Lanka: “Corruption exists left, right and centre on all levels of society from the top echelons of political power to minor staff level. The problems are long-standing, and despite ongoing calls for reform, and many attempts to improve the situation, there is little evidence of progress. Most of the Sri Lankan also consider bribery is just a fact of life especially bribing a public official to get the job done.”

When Transpareny International first listed Sri Lanka in its annual Corruption Perception Index 2002, Sri Lanka ranked 52 out of 102 nations and scored 3.7 out of 10 points, while Malaysia was ranked 33 and scored 4.9 points.

In the last two decades, Sri Lanka has fallen to rank 102 out of 180 nations and to a score of 37 out of 100 points, while Malaysia fell to the rank of 62 out of 180 countries with a score of 48 out of 100 points.

In 20 years, Sri Lanka has lost out China, ranked No. 66 with a score of 45, India ranked 85 with a score of 40, Vietnam ranked 87 with a score of 39 and to Indonesia ranked 96 and score of 38, while Malaysia is in the trajectory to be overtaken by these countries in the next decade.

What is Malaysia doing not to become another Sri Lanka?

Yesterday, Perak Opposition Leader Abdul Aziz Bari offered to take on the Minister for Youth and Sports and former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu for the Tambun parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election.

I support Aziz Bari in his proposal, and as Faizal had stood on the Bersatu ticket in the 14th General Election, Aziz Bari would be able to start work in the Tambun parliamentary constituency if both PKR and Amanah could give their support to the proposal.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 23rd May 2022