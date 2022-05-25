I would have been blazoned on the front-pages in printed media, whether Star, New Straits Times, Berita Harian or Utusan if Apandi had won his RM10 million defamation suit against me, but the report was blacked out when I won

I would have been blazoned on the front-pages in the printed media, whether Star, Straits Times, Berita Harian or Utusan if the former Attorney-General Ali Apandi had won his RM10 million defamation suit against me, but the report was blacked out when I won.

I was a non-person except for adverse news before May 2018 and I have again become a non-person after February 2020.

This is an indication of the state of press freedom in Malaysia, which has nothing to do with whether there are more readers online or printed media.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 25th May 2022