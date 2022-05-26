White Elephant projects under MWEZ – for whose benefit?

The Melaka State Government ought to review and cancel the various “white elephant” projects currently planned under the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (MWEZ).

The state government has recently published the MWEZ blueprint, more than a year after the launching ceremony in April 2021. Upon review, various “white elephant” proposals can be found in the blueprint, among others:

During the launch of the MWEZ project in April 2021, the Melaka Chief Minister, Sulaiman Md Ali, stated that MWEZ is important for the economic growth of the state and that it will be beneficial for the people.

However, would the white elephant projects above truly benefit the people? For example, the proposal to build 22 bridges with a cost of RM216 million is illogical. Such funds can be used to develop other basic infrastructures such as flood mitigation works or agri-food industries, which will bring much more benefit to the people.

In 2014, the previous state government under BN had also launched a mega project called the Melaka Gateway. It is said that the project would bring in billions in investment and create 40,000 jobs. Today, the project has been abandoned numerous times and caused major massive environmental pollution to the surrounding area.

Indeed, there are some progressive ideas in the MWEZ blueprint, such as the transit-oriented development (TOD), recreational parks, and smart cities. Such ideas should be prioritised and can be implemented without having to undertake the MWEZ white elephant projects.

In reality, MWEZ is the largest land reclamation project in Malaysia, spanning 25,000 acres across 33km of Melaka’s coastal area. This would affect the environmental sustainability of the coastal area and completely change the natural landscape of the state.

Melaka has an alluring coastal area, and it is also rich in cultural and historical heritage. The state government should leverage on this uniqueness and not waste funds on white elephant projects under MWEZ.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Thursday, 26th May 2022