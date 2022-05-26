Motion to the DUN SArawak for the Honourable Member for Batu Kawah to retract his statement and apologise to this Dewan for having misled the Dewan

To: The Speaker

Dewan Undangan Negeri Sarwak

I, YB Chong Chieng Jen, Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri Sarawak for Padungan wish to move a motion under Standing Order 23(2)(p) and 32(12) and my motion is as follows:

“WHEREAS on 25 th May, 2022, the Honourable Member for Batu Kawah (N.14) YB Dato Sri Prof. Sim Kui Hian during his winding for his Ministry, made the statement in this Dewan, and reported in the Hansard dated 25 th May, 2022 at page 62, 6th paragraph fist sentence as follows:

“In 2019, after the PH-DAP Government not allocating any funding for affordable housing for Sarawak despite housing is in the Concurrent List, ”

AND WHEREAS such statement imputing the Federal Government not allocating any fund for affordable houses for Sarawak is obviously wrongly and misleading the Dewan in that:

In the Budget Speech of the then Federal Minister of Finance, he said in the federal Parliament that “Kerajaan akan terus membina dan menyiapkan rumah mampu milik dengan peruntukan hampir RM1.5 bilion untuk Program Perumahan Rakyat, Perumahan Penjawat Awam Malaysia, PR1MA dan Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Bhd demi memastikan bekalan rumah mencukupi.” In 2019, there were 2 on-going Prima Housing project in Sarawak, namely, Residensi Matang Homes & Residensi Matang Premier (Matang Prima Home

project) and Residensi Bintawa Riverfront (Bintawa Prima Home Project). Both the projects were federal government funded projects for affordable

housing for Sarawak.

The key handover of the apartment units under the Matang Prima Home project to the purchasers commenced on 24.9.2019 whereas the key handover of the apartment units under the Bintawa Prima Home Project to the purchasers commenced on 3.8.2020.

Without any federal allocation of fund in 2019, both projects would not have been able to be completed and keys handed over to the purchasers in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

AND WHEREAS the statement made by the Honourable Member for Batu Kawah has not only misled this House but also the general public of Sarawak that there was no federal funding for affordable houses for Sarawak in 2019 while in actual fact, there was and such fund had given the purchasers of Prima Home projects at Matang and Bintawa their affordable homes.

AND WHEREAS such misleading statement by Honourable Member for Batu Kawah is a contempt of this Dewan under Standing Order 32(12).

IT IS HEREBY MOVED THAT the Honourable Member for Batu Kawah to retract such statement and apologise to this Dewan for having misled the Dewan, failing which the Honourabel Member for Batu Kawah be referred to the Committee of Privileges for contempt of this Dewan.”

Chong Chieng Jen SA for Padungan

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 26th May 2022