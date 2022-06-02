Even Tun Razak will not believe in Najib’s explanation of innocence of corruption

I believe the second Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Razak, will not believe in Najib Razak’s explanation of innocence of corruption.

I believe in the innocence of Lim Guan Eng in the corruption charges against him.

Would Tun Razak, if alive today, believe in his son’s plea of innocence of corruption?

Najib has not learnt the “swimming pool” lesson that his father had given him and which was described in the book by Najib’s brother, Nazir Razak, who wrote in “What’s In A Name” the following:

“When we were all still young my brothers and I once trooped into my father’s office with a request to make: we asked him to build a swimming pool in the grounds of Seri Taman. My eldest brother Najib was the ringleader, corralling the rest of us to make the case, standing in front of my father’s desk in his study. My father listened to our proposal carefully and then calmly dismissed it. ‘How would it look,’ he asked, eyebrows raised, ‘if the Prime Minister spent public money on building a swimming pool for his family?” (p.51)

Najib said at the 48th Barisan Nasional anniversary celebration convention yesterday that he was not accused of stealing in his corruption trial but of laundering funds he did not personally enjoy.

Only Najib has the temerity to tell such a “tall story” at the Barisan Nasional convention as he expected all the convention attendees to lap up his version of his money-laundering trial as having nothing to do with corruption.

If there are any Barisan Nasional leaders who attended the BN convention yesterday who did not agree with Najib’s claim, they should declare their dissociation individually or be seen to be among Najib’s gullible lot.

For Najib’s information, “money laundering” is a process of converting cash, funds or property derived from criminal activities to give it a legitimate appearance. It is a process to clean ‘dirty’ money in order to disguise its criminal origin.

Najib claimed that he was a victim of “political persecution” but he expressed pride at being charged under anti-money laundering and not corruption and that he had used the money not for himself.

This is a serious state of mind of a person who should not be Prime Minister of any country but here we have the disturbing situation where (i) Najib has not given up on his hope to return as Prime Minister of Malaysia and (ii) the Barisan Nasional leaders from UMNO, MCA and MIC support Najib to return as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

That Najib had caused Malaysia to suffer the infamy, ignominy and iniquity of being regarded by the world as a kleptocracy for close a decade means nothing to these BN leaders – and they are prepared to see Malaysia to again suffer the infamy, Ignominy and iniquity of a kleptocracy a second time.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 2nd June 2022