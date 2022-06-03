Call upon the Auditor General to conduct a special audit for financial transactions during Emergency period and provides a detail report to the Parliament

I refer to the statement by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Committee (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki that a total of 25 investigation papers on alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 involving various offences have been opened.

It is very unfortunate that such mismanagement happened during the Covid-19 pandemic period with the enforcement of Emergency.

Under the Emergency (Essential Powers)(Amendment) Ordinance 2021 gazetted on 25-3-2021 that certain financial safeguard under Government Funding Act 1983 and Treasury Bills (Local) Act 1946 is non-applicable during the Emergency period.

I have raised during the Parliamentary debate on the motion to annul seven Emergency Ordinances on 25-9-2021 that the Government should lay before the House of Parliament and the State Assemblies on the financial details of Emergency period especially when the Executive invoke such exemption power as provided under the Emergency Ordinance.

Therefore, I call upon the Auditor General to conduct a special audit for financial transactions during Emergency period and provides a detail report to the Parliament. Those committed the crime should be brought to justice.

Wong Hon Wai MP for Bukit Bendera

Media statement by Wong Hon Wai in Penang on Friday, 3rd June 2022