Nurulhidayah has done a great disservice to women empowerment when Malaysians should be looking for the next glass ceiling to be broken in having a woman Prime Minister

UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter, Nurulhidaya Hamidi, has done a great disservice to women empowerment when she said that women are not born to be leaders.

We already have had a woman Deputy Prime Minister and it should not be too tall an order to have a woman Prime Minister in Malaysia.

Malaysians should be looking for the next glass ceiling to be broken by having a woman Prime Minister.

Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, India, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Argentina, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Iceland and Brazil were among the countries which had women Presidents and India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkey while Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Israel, Tunisia, Norway, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland and Portugal were among the countries which had women Prime Ministers.

Germany had a woman Chancellor while Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her platinum jubilee for her 70-year reign as the monarch in United Kingdom.

Nurulhidayah wants to put the clock back but she should be reminded of the quote by lsrael’s “Iron Lady” woman Prime Minister, Golda Meir: “Whether women are better than men I cannot say – but I can say they are certainly no worse.”

Nurulhidaya should remember that we are in a new era of women empowerment with the Chief Justice, Tun Tengku Maimun binti Tuan Mat and the President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Rohana binti Yusuf both women, and seven women judges in the Federal court of twelve.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 4th June 2022