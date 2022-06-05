Is Ismail Sabri’s “keluarga Malaysia” the same as the “Keluarga Malaysia” of the first three Prime Ministers, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein or is it a “Keluarga Kleptocracy”?

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri continues to promote the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept and yesterday he called on the people to put aside all differences and together mobilise their energy in facing challenges as a family.

He said that the inclusive nature of the concept, which transcended the boundaries of religion, race and ethnicity, was important in the efforts to help the country to recover from the pandemic.

“When we all have common ground, it will unite the people in achieving economic prosperity and political stability.

“Prosperity and stability are what we will leave behind to our grandchildren in the future, ” he said in his closing speech at the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour at the Terengganu Sports Complex, yesterday.

One question Ismail Sabri has to answer is whether his Keluarga Malaysia is the same as the Keluarga Malaysia of the first three Prime Ministers, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein, or is it only a Keluarga Kleptocracy?

The first three Prime Ministers Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein would have been shocked that the nation had deviated from the founding nation-building principles to the extent that there are Ministers in the Cabinet who do not accept the Rukun Negara principles and there are leaders who are proud that Malaysia is notorious in the world as a kleptocracy.

What is Ismail Sabri doing to bring back the concept of Keluarga Malaysia as understood by the first three Prime Ministers, and which is in conformity with the Islamic concept of ”enjoining good and forbidding wrong”?

Will Ismail Sabri spearhead a movement for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation by returning to the nation-building principles our founding fathers have agreed in the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara – constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, separation of powers, rule of law, good governance, public integrity, respect for human rights and national unity from our multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversity where there are no first-class and second-class citizens whether based on race, religion or region?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 5th June 2022