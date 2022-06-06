Proposal for a Royal Commission of Inquiry to think long-term for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation

On his official birthday yesterday, the Yang di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urged the government and all parties, regardless of political beliefs, to formulate a long-term plan to bring the country back to the pinnacle of success in the post-pandemic era.

Sultan Abdullah said in order to face future challenges in the post-pandemic era, the country’s management needs to have a plan that covers various sectors and aspects of life.

“At the same time, the people should also play a role in supporting the noble efforts of the government, while continuing to strive to face any challenge. The country’s recovery requires a close symbiosis between the government and my subjects.

“Unity and togetherness in a society with diverse backgrounds is actually a recipe and strength in shaping national aspirations. It is a pillar of the nation’s prosperity and contributes to peace and stability.”

The King is not only right, but we should go further than the post-pandemic era.

I propose the formation of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to think long-term for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation on Malaysia’s Centennial whether 2057 or 2063. We must think long term not only in years but in decades.

The Yang di Pertuan Agong is absolutely correct that the country’s desired recovery and revival are unlikely to become a reality if the people are divided and failed to create a landscape of stability.

This was why I had asked the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri whether his Keluarga Malaysia concept is the same as the Keluarga Malaysia concept of the first three Prime Ministers, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein, or is it only a Keluarga Kleptocracy concept.

The first three Prime Ministers Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Razak and Tun Hussein would have been shocked that the nation had deviated from the founding nation-building principles to the extent that there are Ministers in the Cabinet who do not accept the Rukun Negara principles and there are leaders who are proud that Malaysia is notorious in the world as a kleptocracy.

Will the Prime Minister and the Cabinet spearhead a movement for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation by returning to the nation-building principles our founding fathers have agreed in the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara – constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, separation of powers, rule of law, good governance, public integrity, respect for human rights and national unity from our multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural diversity where there are no first-class and second-class citizens whether based on race, religion or region?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 6th June 2022