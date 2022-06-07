Speech by YB Zairil Khir Johari, Penang State EXCO for Infrastructure and Transport during the launching of Electric Motorcycle Charging Stations press conference on 7th June 2022 at Medan Renong, Padang Kota Lama

The Penang State Government together with Penang Green Council are currently working together with Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to install free electric motorcycle charging station at 9 locations around the island.

The locations are:

Astaka Persiaran Gurney Kompleks Makanan Medan Renong, Padang Kota Lama 1st Avenue Mall (Pakir motorsikal awam) Kompleks MBPP Lebuh Pantai (Pakir motorsikal awam) Kompleks Desiran Tanjung, Tanjong Tokong (Pakir motosikal awam) Astaka Batu Lanchang (Pakir motosikal awam) Kompleks Sri Selera Bayan Baru Bukit Jambul Kompleks (Pakir motorsikal awam) Kompleks Bukit Gedung (Pakir motorsikal awam)

This move is adopted by the State Government to promote electric powered motorbikes which is in line with Penang2030 vision that emphasises on investment in built environment to improve resilience as well as paving the way in Malaysia in promoting zero-emission mobility.

A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency indicated that about 20% of all vehicles on the road in Southeast Asia will be of the electric vehicle (EV), including 59 million two- and three-wheelers and 8.9 million of four-wheel vehicles. Hence, there is a room for more growth since the Southeast Asian region has a population of around 661 million. Besides, we can also bring in more manufacturers and key players into Penang’s market. On top of this, the Malaysian Government is also introducing supportive policies and initiatives such as tax concession to increase the uptake of EVs in this country.

Penang has a great potential in the adoption of e-motorbikes as it will be more cost-effective and encourage products diversity into the market as we are going forward. This is true especially for the e-retailing and food delivery services which are expected to steer market growth in the near future.

Penang State Government welcomes and encourage the local e-motorbikes manufacturers and major goods or foods delivery companies to carry out joint ventures in Penang. This will help promote zero-emission mobility and improve the livelihood and welfare of B40 groups who are actively venturing in the delivery sector of this state.

More facilities and benefits will be added in which e-motorbike riders can enjoy while waiting for their bikes to be charged such as places to shelter and enjoy their meals. The future belongs to e-mobility. The introduction of these stations will create more opportunities for Penang State to transition ourselves for the benefit of the environment and the people of Penang.

Zairil Khir Johari PENANG STATE EXCO FOR INFRASTRUCUTURE AND TRANSPORT

