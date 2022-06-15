The Sarawak Government should take full advantage of our strategic location and build a conducive ecosystem in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and locally recognised global players to tap into the growing Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Industry

The Sarawak Government should take full advantage of our strategic location and build a conducive ecosystem in collaboration with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad(MAHB) and locally recognised global players to tap into the growing Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Industry in order to be a preferred MRO hub in this region.

Instead of expressing intention to set up our own “boutique airlines” that may not be sustainable and economically feasible, the Premier Abang Johari instead should use his influence MAHB to extend our capacity in Kuching International Airport(KIA) to be a preferred MRO hub in view of increasing flights into this region especially with the opening of Indonesia’s capital Nusantara in Kalimantan.

The potential of Kuching as an MRO preferred hub in the region was brought up with my meeting with Riad Asmat (AirAsia Berhad CEO) and AirAsia Aviation group chief executive officer (CEO) Bo Lingam at ReDHQ to respond to urgent needs of MRO services in the region.

Currently, AirAsia themselves are affected by the slow repair and maintenance of their aircrafts causing them unable to fly at full capacity due to lack of MRO services in the region.

That is why, due to our strategic location in Sarawak, we have the potential to be the preferred Southeast Asia’s MRO facility to handle the full life cycle of aviation assets which has the potential to capture a significant part of the US$3.64 trillion (about RM15.08 trillion) aftermarket services market share in Asia Pacific (APAC) in the next 20 years for Malaysia.

The State can invest in collaboration with specialised global players to set up a new facility that offers end-to-end aftermarket services including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft teardown, aircraft material recycling and parts trading.

According to the Head of KLIA Aeropolis of Malaysia Airports, Randhill Singh, “Based on the latest report by the world’s largest aerospace and aviation company, Boeing, APAC is expecting the highest aircraft deliveries at 41% of total deliveries globally in the next 20 years.

That makes out to be approximately 17,500 of aircraft deliveries that include narrow body, wide body, regional jets and freighters. The aftermarket services market size for Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is also expected to capture the largest market share at 40% of the total globally.

“Moreover, when an aircraft retires after around 20-25 years in service, an estimated 85% to 95% of its weight can be recycled to ensure proper disposal and we can also take advantage of the many high-quality components it is made from. This multidisciplinary process that involves different aspects of economics of aircraft and improvement of environmental performance presents new opportunities here in Malaysia,” Randhill further adde

This shows the huge potential this industry can offer as well as the revenue it can bring to Sarawak. This will also have a bigger economic trickling down effects to Sarawak, providing high-skilled jobs to thousands of locals as well as trickle down to the local economy and boosting the growth of Kuching in Sarawak.

The country’s aerospace industry has vast potential in Malaysia driven by the vibrant manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment.

With our strategic location, Sarawak should be looking into tapping into this industry as be become the preferred MRO to cover this region in view of increasing flights as the capital of Indonesia shifts to Kalimantan.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 15th June 2022