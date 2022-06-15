PR1MA Bintawa – Unreasonably high assessment rate

The unreasonably high assessment rate imposed by MBKS on Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront (“PR1MA Bintawa”) despite the project being termed as affordable housing project.

This has defeated the purpose of the housing development project of 1320 units managed by Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia established under the PR1MA Act 2012 which is to deliver more affordable homes for low- and medium-income households in key urban areas.

Shockingly, MBKS imposed an excessive assessment rate (ranges between RM400 to RM540 or even higher yearly) which is four times higher than the Matang PR1MA housing under the same establishment for units with similar area size. And the rate is also much more expensive than landed terraced properties in places like Tabuan Jaya, Tabuan Height, Kenayang Park, Taman Riverview, Bintawa Taman Phoning etc.

I am at a lost as to how the MBKS calculate the rates by comparing it with other private housing projects within its jurisdiction. The methodology adopted by MBKS in calculating and deciding the assessment rates of PR1MA Bintawa is irrational and improper. MBKS is barking up the wrong tree because Residensi PR1MA Bintawa Riverfront should not be categorized like any other private development projects and special considerations must be taken into account in determining the assessment rates payable.

The other justification for MBKS to take immediate action to review and lower the assessment rates for PR1MA Bintawa is that most of the maintenance works including grass cutting, drainage cleaning, public compound cleanliness, street lighting servicing, playground and green area maintenance etc within the compound of PR1MA Bintawa are carried out by PR1MA management team solely and not MBKS. MBKS does not render any services at all within the PR1MA Bintawa’s compound.

I was told that the residents from PR1MA Bintawa had written in to MBKS to complaint about the issue but as usual, nothing concrete has been forthcoming except excuses.

I can only say with MBKS insisting on charging such expensive assessment rates despite knowing the strong objection from the residents of which the majority of them are from lower middle income group, the council is showing its ignorance or blatantly being inconsiderate.

The residents are not against paying the rates. They are against the unreasonably high rates and hoped that there is room for adjustment to lower it.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA FOR PENDING

Media statement (2) by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Wednesday, 15th June 2022