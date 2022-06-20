Lam Thye is not telling why he quit politics one week before Parliament was dissolved in 1990 when he went incommunicado by going overseas but don’t lie about it – let issue return to the annals of history

Lee Lam Thye is not telling why he quit politics one week before Parliament was dissolved in 1990 and he went incommunicado by going overseas but don’t lie about it.

It had nothing to do with the purported lie that I told him to vacate Bukit Bintang seat for I never did that.

Before he announced he quit politics on 29th Sept. 1990, I had met him four times in September 1990 to persuade him to withdraw his resignation as Federal Territory DAP Chairman as he had walked out of the FT DAP State Committee meeting before his resignation over the Cheras Tolls issue.

I have nothing to add on the issue and let it return to the annals of history, except for two clarifications.

Firstly, I was asked whether the young DAP leaders who met Lam Thye before the 1990 general election to ask him to contest elsewhere instead of in Bukit Bintang included Lim Guan Eng. The answer is in the negative.

I heard about the 1990 history about the young DAP leaders who met Lam Thye to ask him to contest elsewhere instead of in Bukit Bintang without the knowledge of the party leadership after the publication of Lam Thye’s book. The source of the information is the former DAP National Chairman and MP for Cheras, Tan Kok Wai.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 20th June 2022