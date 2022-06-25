Ismail Sabri shamed by obscene increase of allowances of FGV Holdings Chairman and Directors to do a U-turn on chicken ceiling price but this is still grossly inadequate

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri has shamed by the obscene increase in the allowances of FGV Chairman and Directors to do a U-turn on chicken ceiling price and to announce that the government will not allow any increase the water and electricity tariffs in Peninsular Malaysia, but this is still grossly inadequate.

The U-turn cannot justify the obscene increase in the annual allowances of FGV Holdings Bhd Chairman to RM480,000 from RM300,000 and the increase to RM150,000 from RM120,000 for the six Board directors, and I reiterate my call to the Cabinet next Wednesday to issue a directive to freeze all increases of salaries and allowances of Government-linked companies (GLCs) and Government-linked Investment Companies (GLICs) and to sack GLC and GLIC nominees who violate the Cabinet directive.

This Cabinet directive should be presented to Parliament on July 18 for parliamentary sanction.

Are there sufficient Ministers to make such a Cabinet decision next Wednesday?

The Chairman of FGV Holdings Bhd. Dato’ Dzulkifli Abd Wahab and the six Board members, must also declare that they would not accept the indecent increase in the allowances passed by the FGV Holdings AGM two days ago.

It is clearly ludicrous for the Prime Minister to announce three days ago that families who receive Keluarga Malaysia Aid (BKM) will get an extra RM100 while BKM recipients who are single will receive an additional RM50 in view of the rising cost of living, with chicken and egg prices expected to go up next month after the ceiling prices are abolished on July 1, while the Chairmen and Board Directors of GLCs and GLIC s approve huge and indecent increase of their salaries and allowances.

The Cabinet and Parliament must send out a strong and unmistakable message that this is the time for belt-tightening and not for extravagance and waste. Will the Cabinet and Parliament send out such a message?

What are the GLCs and GLICs which are in line to increase the salaries and allowances of their Chairman and Board members?

I will be asking the Prime Minister to disclose the salaries and allowances of the major GLCs and GLICs in the 14-day parliamentary meeting from July 18 – August 4, 2022.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 25th June 2022