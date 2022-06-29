MACC must investigate swiftly the revelation by Dato Seri Zahid Hamidi in court

I refer to the revelation by Dato Seri Zahid Hamidi as the accused in court yesterday during his corruption charges trial on criminal breach of trust in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi.

MACC must investigate swiftly his revelation in Court. This is very serious allegation on possible corrupt practices by Ex-UMNO Leaders who are now holding important portfolio as Government Minister and Deputy ministers in the current Ismail Sabri administration.

This revelation also opens up a can of worms among the former UMNO leaders.

Two weeks ago, another prosecution witness from Ultra-Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) also expose the alleged corrupt practices through his ledger on a few of Government Minister and former Ministers.

The MACC should let no stone unturned and bring them to book.

MACC should also buck up in implementing the 115 initiatives as stated in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023. As of Dec 31,2021, only 29 initiatives have been completed.

Wong Hon Wai Member of MACC's Special Committe on Corruption & MP for Bukit Bendera

Media statement by Wong Hon Wai in Penang on Wednesday, 29th June 2022