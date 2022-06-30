Why Barisan Nasional parties of UMNO, MCA and MIC continue to glorify kleptocracy in Malaysia?

Yesterday, I asked when will UMNO, MCA and MIC condemn the monstrous mega multi-billion ringgit financial scandals like the 1MDB scandal and stop glorifying “kleptocracy at its worst” in Malaysia?

I said that the most important question in Malaysia today is not who will win the next general election but whether Malaysia will become a failed state before Malaysia’s Centennial in four decades from now – whether we continue in the present trajectory of kleptocracy or jump-start the nation-building process by getting into a new trajectory and return to the nation-building policies and principles agreed to by the founding fathers of the nation and enshrined in the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara.

What is the use of winning the 15th General Election if the Malaysia continues to regress and lose out to more countries, ending up with Malaysia becoming a failed state before Malaysia’s Centennial in another four decades?

Every Malaysian must ask whether he or she will allow Malaysia to become a failed state before Malaysia’s Centennial in another four decades.

Closely related to this question is when UMNO, MCA and MIC, which had been notably silent for over a decade, will condemn monstrous mega multi-billion ringgit financial scandals like the 1MDB scandal and stop glorifying “kleptocracy at its worst” or whether they will criminally continue to keep their silence on these important and pivotal issues?

This question is most valid and pertinent as the BN parties of UMNO, MCA and MIC are continuing to glorify the 1MDB scandal and Malaysia becoming a “kleptocracy at its worst” instead of liberating Malaysia from being a kleptocracy in the last four years.

In fact, on this coming Saturday, Sabah BN is organising a convention where it hoped will be attended by 5,000 delegates, where one of the items of the Sabah BN convention is “Bicara seorang negarawan” (Thoughts of a statesman).

It is to the eternal infamy, ignominy and iniquity of Malaysia that the ruling coalition of Malaysia for her first six decades of the nation regarded a convict for corruption as a “statesman” – a person who has been convicted for corruption and abuse of power and jailed for 12 years and fined RM210 million.

The BN coalition of UMNO, MCA and MIC must explain why they continue to glorify the monstrous mega multi-billion 1MDB financial scandal and “kleptocracy at its worst” in Malaysia!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 30th June 2022