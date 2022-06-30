Strange things happening now in BN and UMNO

Strange things are happening now in Barisan Nasional and UMNO.

Firstly, the bombshell of the sacked UMNO Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman that a group of senior and influential UMNO leaders had met in his house in 2020 and agreed that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should go as UMNO President and brokered a deal that would see Zahid step down amicably but UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan and former Prime Minister/UMNO President Najib Razak later reneged and backed off.

What is the version of Mohamad Hasan and Najib of the attempted coup in UMNO?

Secondly, in his court testimony, Ahmad Zahid told the High Court that three UMNO MPs from UMNO had quit the party and joined Bersatu after the 14th General Election to save themselves from being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Is there are any truth to this allegation?

Can the MACC clarify this issue or a clarification made in the forthcoming meeting of Parliament next month?

Thirdly, Tajuddin also claimed that UMNO MPs had signed statutory declarations supporting Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister.

MIC seemed to have mustered greater courage than MCA to speak up on the issue, as the MIC National Information Chief, R. Thinalan, had called for appropriate action to be taken against the UMNO MPs involved.

Fourthly, Najib is appearing at the Sabah Barisan Nasional Convention this Saturday to speak at a programme called “Bicara seorang negarawan” (Thoughts of a statesman), which is clearly against the fundamental principles of an independent judiciary and the rule of law for a convict and a “national embarrassment” sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million for corruption and abuses of power to speak as a “statesman”!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 30th June 2022