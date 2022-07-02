Malaysia will continue in the corruption slide unless the MACC sets an example of accountability and transparency starting with its Chief Commissioner Azam Baki in the Azamgate affair

Malaysia will continue in the corruption slide unless the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sets an example of accountability and transparency starting with the MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki in the Azamgate affair.

Recently, political economist Edmund Terence Gomez said it is time for the MACC to have an “arm’s length” relationship with the executive branch of the government, especially with regard to the appointment of the anti-graft agency’s top commissioner. This follows the incident where several prominent politicians were implicated recently when a witness in a graft case in court testified on the Ultra Kirana Sdn. Bhd (UKSB) ledger during the corruption trial of UMNO president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Although Gomez’ proposal is apt and appropriate, it is quite far-fetched when the MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki is answerable to no one, not even the Parliamentary Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Azam Baki was supposed to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department in January this year to explain the Azamgate affair on his shareholdings but the PSC meeting was postponed at the last minute because Azam had written a letter objecting to the PSC meeting.

The PSC Chairman, Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS – Kuala Krai) said the PSC was seeking advice from its legal adviser.

Six months have passed and Malaysians are entitled to ask what has happened to Azamgate affair.

Parliament is meeting later this month.

Will a full explanation be given to Parliament as to what has happened to Azamgate, and whether Parliament is helpless in a situation where the MACC Chief Commissioner is not even answerable to Parliament?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

