Seeking help from Ongkili for access to the 5,000 missing pages in the Report of Royal Commission of Inquiry on Illegal Immigrants in Sabah given voting rights as well as from Joseph Pairin

I have written to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, Maximus Ongkili, for help to have access to the 5,000 missing pages in the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Illegal immigrants in Sabah given voting rights.

Every effort must be made to end the 50-year Nightmare of the Illegal Immigrants in Sabah given voting rights before the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia on 16th September 2023!

I will also be writing to Joseph Pairin Kitingan, in his capacity as the former Chairman of the Working Committee on the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on the Illegal Immigrants in Sabah (RCIIIS) for his proposals to the Main Committee headed by the then Prime Minister for implementation – and information on what proposals were implemented and what were not implemented.

I am prepared to work with Joseph Pairin and Ongkili to see that the 50-year-old Nightmare of the illegal Immigrants in Sabah given voting rights are resolved before the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia on 16th September 2023.

But are they prepared to work with me?

I had advised Joseph Pairin in 2014 not to accept the position of Chairman of the Working Committee to review the Report of RCIIIS as he should be the Chairman of the committee to implement the recommendations of the RCIIIS.

I had tried in vain to convince Joseph Pairin, together with the three PBS Sabah State Ministers, as well as four PBS MPs, that Sabah did not need another “merry-go-round”, to the 40-year problem of illegal immigrants in Sabah given voting rights, as what was needed was action to resolve the problem in the form of an Implementation Committee for the RCIIIS Report

But the then Prime Minister at the time was not prepared to give Joseph Pairin the full powers to implement the RCIIIS Report recommendations, let alone give a “magic wand” to resolve the long-standing nightmare of the illegal immigrants in Sabah given voting rights.

All that the then Prime Minister was prepared to do was to hail Joseph Pairin as a “truly Malaysian patriot” which the then Prime Minister was not prepared to do, as he was not prepared to resolve once-and-for all the Nightmare of illegal immigrants in Sabah given voting rights.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 7th July 2022