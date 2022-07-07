Call on the government to abolish Windfall Profit Levy and Prosperity Tax

The Malaysian government gives all sorts of incentives and tax holiday to attract foreign companies to invest in Malaysia but treat its own local investors badly.
In an article written by Mr. Pankaj C. Kumar in the Star papers on 6/6/2022, the effective tax imposed on the shareholders of an oil palm plantation company is as high as 54% of the profit. The Government imposes a corporate income tax, prosperity tax, Windfall Profit Levy, cess payment, sale tax and the export levy on such a company. The government does not give any aid when such a company suffer losses.
The Government should only impose corporate income tax of 25% of profit on oil palm plantation companies like it does on other businesses.
The government should also immediately cease to collect Windfall Profit Levy on oil palm Fresh Fruit Branches (FFB) for the following 2 legal reasons:-
Section 7 of the Windfall Profit Levy Act 1998 provides that an order determining the amount of levy to be levied under the Act shall at the next meeting of the Dewan Rakyat, be laid on the table of the Dewan Rakyat and it shall cease to have effect on the expiration of the period of 120 days from the date it is so laid unless extended by a resolution of the Dewan Rakyat which I am not aware any such resolution has been made.
Even if the 2008 Levy Order is valid, the government should not further impose Windfall Profit Levy on the oil palm industry as there is no windfall profit in the industry at all.
The government currently imposes Windfall Profit Levy on FFB when the Crude Palm Oil (CPO) price exceeds RM3,000.00 per Metric Tonne. Costs of production for One (1) Metric Tonne of CPO is now about RM3,000.00! How can a Windfall Profit Levy be imposed when the company barely make any profit? There is a huge jump in the cost of production recently due to the following reasons:-
The imposition of 3% Windfall Profit Levy is a huge amount added to the costs of production. To a person unfamiliar to the industry, the imposition of 3% Windfall Profit Levy gives an impression that it is only 3% tax on the extra-ordinary profit made by the company. It is not! It is computed using this formula: 3% (CPO price for the month – RM3,000.00). It is equivalent to 8.46% of the gross FFB sale proceeds (not profit) for May 2022 and 7.63% of the gross FFB sale proceeds for June 2022.
Percentage of Windfall Profit Levy to sale proceeds of FFB
Palm oil industry is a very important industry to Malaysia and the Malaysian government should appreciate all those who have made this industry a success. The Malaysian government however, treats them badly when compared to the treatment given to foreign investors as the palm oil industry is the most heavily taxed commodity in Malaysia.