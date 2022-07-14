Will the government permit the same Maid Online System (MOS) to recruit Indonesian foreign workers for other industries to meet the 1.2 million worker shortage and prevent tens of billions RM in losses?

The government should stop moving in an opaque and directionless manner but provide clarity, certainty and consistency in the foreign workers fiasco that has damaged the economy and affected economic growth. Can the government state unequivocally that the same Maid Online System(MOS) will be applied to recruit Indonesian foreign workers for other industries to meet the 1.2 million worker shortage and prevent tens of billions of ringgit in losses?

Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia Hermono has slammed Malaysia for breaking its promises in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Human Resources Minister S. Saravanan on Indonesian maids, which was signed just three months ago, describing it as a “disgrace”. For an Ambassador to use such strong language to condemn Malaysia is unusual and followed by a temporary freeze on all Indonesian workers entering Malaysia due to the immigration department’s continued use of the MOS to recruit Indonesian maids.

In a weak response, S. Saravanan did not dispute Hermono’s accusations of Malaysia being labelled a disgrace but merely said that the Human Resources Ministry will hold urgent discussions with the Home Affairs Ministry. This is highly irresponsible of Saravanan when Malaysia is publicly attacked by another country as breaking our promises.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin then announced that the Immigration Department’s MOS can be used by prospective domestic helpers from all 15 source countries and not just Indonesia. In other words, those entering Malaysia on a tourist visa can then convert to a domestic work visa after arriving in Malaysia. This gives rise to questions whether this facility is available to other foreign workers in the plantation, manufacturing, tourism and retails sectors and not just for foreign maids.

This has caused confusion that tourist visas can be converted to a work visa after entering Malaysia and raised concerns not just about domestic maids but also sourcing foreign workers for all industries. The government must realise that the plantation, manufacturing, tourism and retail sector are forced to reject new orders due to the 1.2 million worker shortage. Unless this is clarified and quickly resolved, the plantation and glove industry alone are facing losses of RM21 billion and the damage could run to tens of billions of ringgit more if other sectors are included.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 14th July 2022