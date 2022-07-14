Hermono’s allegation is a damning indictment of Malaysia’s reputation for political instability and uncertainties in policies if unrebutted

Yesterday, the Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono described Malaysia as a “disgrace” and accused the Malaysian immigration department of a “total breach” on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) about the hiring of Indonesian maids signed just three months ago. Not to mention, the memorandum was also signed as a symbol of good ties with Indonesia.

His Excellency’s allegation is a damning indictment of Malaysia’s reputation for political instability and uncertainties in policies if unrebutted by our Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan. The unresponsiveness of the individuals only shows how incompetent Malaysian ministers are in dealing with international issues.

It has also come to a point where neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh and Indonesia have to teach Malaysia good governance and how to properly uphold human rights.

No country will be keen to enter into any MoU or trade agreement with Malaysia if our ministers do not regard the claim by the Indonesian ambassador with gravity. This claim is not only about saving face, but it is about changing the practices and cultures that have been hurting people for so long. Furthermore, Indonesia, as a nation that is close to Malaysia, has established various social and economic agreements with us. Such a clash will definitely lead to more agreements facing similar predicaments.

Foreign investors will continue to flee Malaysia if the trust deficit issue in our country has become routine.

Malaysia lacks at least 1.5 million workers from manufacturing, plantation to construction post-COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, locals of the nation are also struggling with the high inflation rate. Should this matter finds no solution, it will be a very serious problem that would sink the Malaysian economy into the deepest recession if Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and his bloated cabinet are still too busy with politics.

Lim Lip Eng DAP NATIONAL PUBLIC COMPLAINTS BUREAU CHAIRMAN & MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 14th July 2022