MACC should probe whether Ismail Sabri and Takiyuddin Hassan abused their powers of office for selfish political interest in drafting an agreement on appointing a Bersatu Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) should investigate Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and then Law Minister and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan whether they have abused their powers of office for selfish political interests in drafting an agreement on appointing a Bersatu deputy prime minister (DPM). Takiyuddin had publicly admitted that he drafted the agreement in his position as the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and not in his party’s capacity.

Takiyuddin added that as the then minister holding the Parliament and Law portfolio, all matters concerning legal documents were handled by him. This is an open public admission of abusing his powers and misusing his Ministerial position not for the national interest or party advantage but for the political benefit of the Prime Minister and PN.

DAP condemns the irresponsible attitude of the current government leaders treating their public positions as private property to be misused and abused for narrow and sectarian political interests. This is evident not only in the current government appointing politicians and government MPs with no professional competency or technical expertise to the Board of Directors or head of GLCs controlling tens of billions of ringgit of public assets but also the unprecedented appointment of an UMNO politician to be the Chairman of the Securities Commission.

Will MAC act independently to probe both the Prime Minister and Takiyuddin or prove once again it is a mere political tool to be weaponised for the benefit of the current government?

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 15th July 2022