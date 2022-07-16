Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers must co-operate with all Sabah political leaders, whether in government or opposition, to resolve the 50-year Nightmare to Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights before the 60th anniversary of formation of Malaysia on Sept. 16 next year

The PBS President and Federal Minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak, Maximus Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers, Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Pairin and the Huguan Siou or Kadazandusun Murut paramount leader, Joseph Pairin, must co-operate with all Sabah political leaders, whether in government or opposition, to resolve the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights before the 60th anniversary of formation of Malaysia on Sept. 16 next year.

It is most regrettable that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) yesterday completely ignored the 50-year Nightmare of the Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights when it formed three committees yesterday to empower the party.

I had suggested at a Pakatan Harapan forum perdana on “Flooding of Illegal Immigrants in Sabah” at Palace Hotel, Kota Kinabalu on Thursday the formation of a Council comprising the Sabah Chief Minister and ex-Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister and ex-Deputy Chief Ministers, current and former Sabah State Assembly members and MPs to resolve the 50-year nightmare of illegal immigrants with voting rights before the 60th Anniversary of formation of Malaysia on 16th September 2023.

All the facts and information are available, as no one mater has been the subject of more task force, operations and inquiries – together with the 5,000 missing pages of the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Illegal Immigrants in Sabah headed by former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Justice Steve Shim whose report was made public in December 2014.

Sabah has the most ex-Chief Ministers – at least 15 of them – but I am confident if such a Council comprising the Sabah Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, former Chief Ministers and Deputy Chie Ministers, present and former Sabah state assembly members and former and current Members of Parliament, we have the best brains in Sabah to resolve the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah Illegal immigrants with voting rights before the 60th anniversary of the formation of Sabah by Sept. 16 next year.

But do they have the political will and will Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers support such a Council?

Will the trio co-operate with all Sabah leaders, irrespective of race, religion or politics, to resolve the 50-year nightmare by Sept. 16 next year?

Only time will tell.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 16th July 2022