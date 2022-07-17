Why I declined to be in the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet

There is at present an aggressive demonization campaign to make Malaysians believe that the 22-month Pakatan Harapan Government was responsible for all the woes and crisis of the country.
But is this so.
Malaya achieved Merdeka in 1957 and Malaysia was formed on Sept. 16, 1963.
I still remember in my schooldays in the fifties, Taiwan was very poor and Malaya was more developed than South Korea.
Today, after 65 years of nation-building, we have lost out to Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam, and likely to lose out at the end of this decade to China and Indonesia in the Transparency International (TI)’s annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI).
It was during the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government that Malaysia achieved the best TI CPI rank and score in 25 years, and if the Pakatan Harapan government had not been sabotaged and toppled by the Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2020 and able to serve out its five year mandate, Malaysia might have achieved its ambition to be among the top 30 countries in the world for public integrity and least corruption. Now we are ranked No 62 and will go lower when the TI CPI 2022 is revealed in January next year.
We are not only facing the prospects of being overtaken by Indonesia in economic development, Malaysia is publicly berated by the Indonesian ambassador as a “disgrace” for not adhering to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Indonesian maids signed three months ago.
Are these the result of 22 months of Pakatan Harapan Government?
Of course not, they are the work of an UMNO Prime Minister!
I believe that what Malaysia achieved in the 14th General Election – the end of UMNO political hegemony by toppling the UMNO-led Barisan Nasioanl – was close to a political miracle.
There are of course those who say that the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional was headed for a defeat in the 14th General Election regardless of whether there was Mahathir in the opposition coalition – but I do not belong to this group.
In fact, if you had asked me on the morning of polling day on 9th May 2018 whether UMNO-led Barisan Nasional would be defeated, I would have answered in the negative.
Even the UMNO President and Prime Minister at the time was confident until the early evening of Polling Day not only in winning the election, but with a two-thirds parliamentary majority!
It may be asked why then I declined to be in the Pakatan Harapan cabinet of the Prime Minister, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.
There are several reasons, including:
I reiterate my position that the most important question in Malaysia today is not who will win the next general election, but whether Malaysia will become a failed state before Malaysia’s Centennial in four decades from now, becoming an even greater kleptocracy and kakistocracy.