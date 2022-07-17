Idrus Harun must explain why he allowed the Attorney-General Chambers and unnamed government agencies to meet representatives of wanted fugitive Jho Low

Malaysia has tried unsuccessfully to locate a fugitive businessperson on the run, Low Taek Jho, one of the key masterminds of the RM52 billion 1MDB scandal. Jho Low is a wanted fugitive with an Interpol red notice against him and has been charged in absentia in United States and Malaysian courts. Unlike Malaysia, Jho Low has no problem in locating Attorney General Idrus Harun and Jho Low’s representatives are even able to secure a meeting with the Attorney-General Chambers(AGC).

Idrus is wrong to allow the AGC to meet with Jho Low’s representatives. Instead of hunting Jho Low down, Idrus should explain why the AGC is willing to meet with Jho Low’s representatives. Is Idrus not sending the wrong message that Malaysia’s top law officer is willing to deal with crooks and wanted fugitives instead of steadfastly upholding the law without fear or favour?

Clearly Jho Low continues to exert considerable influence in government circles, until he can engage a former Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali to act and arrange meetings with the AGC and unnamed government agencies on Jho Low’s behalf. Will Mohamad Apandi Ali clarify his relationship with Jho Low as well as explain the benefits he received from this relationship with Jho Low?

This is a pertinent question in view that Mohmad Apandi had cleared former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak of any wrongdoing in 1MDB in 2016 during his tenure as Attorney General under Najib’s administration. By extension, clearing Najib of wrongdoing by Mohamad Apandi will also benefit Jho Low from any criminal liability then over the largest financial scandal in the world amounting to RM 52 billion.

After the BN government fell in 2018, Najib was charged with abusing his position as then PM and Finance Minister as well as chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers, to receive gratification. He is also facing money laundering charges involving RM4.3 billion of 1MDB monies.

While the trial for these charges is ongoing, Najib was found guilty by the High Court on July 28, 2020 of abusing his power in relation to the approval of RM4 billion worth of loans from the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

He was also convicted of three counts each of criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC funds that went into his personal bank accounts between Dec 26, 2014 and Feb 10, 2015 with a jail sentence of 12 years and a fine of RM210 million.

Mohamad Apandi had revealed that the purpose of the meetings was to discuss the repatriation of monies allegedly siphoned by Jho Low from 1MDB amounting to RM 1.5 billion to clear Jho Low of all criminal charges. Mohamad Apandi said that the meetings were “positive”, but were eventually aborted by the AGC.

DAP fervently objects to any deal with Jho Low and the payment of either RM1.5 billion or any sum of money in exchange for absolving Jho Low of any crime committed. This is not only immoral and unethical but also legally wrong. After all, all of Jho Low’s assets amounting to billions of ringgit are liable to be confiscated upon being charged and convicted.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 17th July 2022