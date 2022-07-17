Apandi should clear the air soonest to avoid unnecessary speculation that may arise from the negotiations between the representatives of fugitive Jho Low and the Attorney General’s Chambers

Former Attorney General Mohd Apandi Ali must disclose if the meetings he helped to arrange between the representatives of fugitive Jho Low and the Attorney General’s Chambers was with a view to eventually dropping possible criminal charges against Low by the Malaysian government as the matter is one of public interest.

Apandi said he was approached by Kobre & Kim, from Washington DC, which represents Low, to assist in setting up meetings on their behalf with the AG at the end of May.

Earlier today, AG Idrus Harun confirmed that Low had made attempts to settle the charges against him, but all offers were rejected by the AGC.

Any attempt to settle Low’s criminal cases in exchange for a sum of money can be a form of corruption and Apandi must disclose if he was informed by Low’s representatives that this was Low’s intention.

As Apandi was the AG at the height of the 1MDB scandal who eventually cleared former Prime Minister Najib Razak of any wrongdoing in relation to the same, he ought not to have engaged with Low’s representatives but instead, demand his surrender.

Apandi should further disclose if he was paid for his services by Low. If he was paid by Low, the question arises as to whether the said payment was from 1MDB funds.

Apandi has said that he was approached by Low’s representatives to discuss the repatriation of monies allegedly siphoned by Low from 1MDB. He should confirm if these discussions included dropping possible criminal charges against Low as the AGC has confirmed that this was what Low wanted.

It is strange that the very person who was once interested in bringing back Low to face charges in Malaysia is now involved in settlement negotiations with him.

Apandi should clear the air soonest to avoid unnecessary speculation that may arise from such negotiations.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 17th July 2022