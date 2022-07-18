Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers must explain their 72-hour eerie and inexplicable silence on the proposal for a Council of present and former Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minsters, Sabah Assembly members and Parliamentarians to resolve the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah Illegal Immigrants with voting rights

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office on Sabah and Sarawak, Maximus Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers, Joseph and Jeffrey, must explain their 72-hour eerie and inexplicable silence on the proposal for a Council of present and former Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minsters, Sabah Assembly members and Parliamentarians to resolve the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah Illegal Immigrants with voting rights.

Is their silence because the trio think that the proposal would not resolve the Nightmare of Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights, and if so, why?

How else do the trio think that the Nightmare of Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights could be solved?

Are Ongkili and the two Pairin brothers not prepared to put their differences aside and tougher with other Sabah leaders, regardless of race, religion or politics, work out a solution to the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights?

Do they want the 50-year Nightmare to become a 100-year old Nightmare on Malaysia’s Centennial?

Jeffrey is now the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Joseph Pairin had been Sabah Chief Minister for nine years from 1985 to 1994 and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister for 14 years from 2004 to 2018, as well as Chairman for five years of the. Working Committee of the Report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Sabah illegal immigrants, headed by the former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Justice Steve Shim

I have a suspicion that none of the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry had been implemented, but we await a response from Joseph Pairin.

Ongkili and two Pairin brothers had held high office in the last four decades, and they must be held to their political responsibility and trust to resolve the 50-year Nightmare of Sabah illegal immigrants with voting rights.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 18th July 2022