Will Wee Ka Siong show the same enthusiasm and fearlessness as he had done for drink driving by imposing sterner punishment on illegal motorbike or vehicle racers on public roads that endanger the safety and lives of innocent motorists?

Will Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong show the same enthusiasm and fearlessness as he had done for drunk driving by imposing sterner punishment on illegal motorbike or vehicle racers on public roads that endanger the safety and lives of innocent motorists? This follows the tragic incident of illegal racing by motorcyclists in Tun Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Penang that left 4 dead and 3 injured on 17 July.

In 2020, Wee had trumpeted the increased penalties of death caused by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 to a fine of RM50,000 and/or a five to 10 year jail sentence. Subsequent offences will carry a RM50,000 to RM100,000 fine and a maximum jail term of 15 years.

Section 44 imposed harsher penalties for causing death by those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to a fine of between RM50,000 to RM100,000 and a minimum of 10 years /or a maximum of 15 years in jail for the first offence. For a subsequent offence, the jail sentence will be between 15 to 20 years and the maximum fine will further be increased to RM150,000.

The penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the extent of causing injury without death have been increased to RM50,000 and/or a seven to 10 year jail term, whilst a subsequent offence carries a RM50,000 to RM100,000 fine and a 10 to 15 year jail term. Those driving while intoxicated or on drugs face a minimum fine of RM1,000 (all the way up to RM5,000) and/or a jail term below two years.

Wee should impose the same punishment on illegal racers since they are deliberately racing on public roads and highways. If those who are “ill” driving on drugs or alcohol can be punished, why not those who are “ill” driving on the thrill of mindless speed. Wee should not ignore the safety of innocent motorists who have encountered these illegal racers, have endured a terrifying experience and are lucky to escape death or injury.

Further Wee should direct the Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalanraya to immediately stop the illegal racing in Penang to protect the public and preserve public safety and order. I shall also be communicating this to the Penang police to seek their cooperation to stop these motorcyclists from turning our highways and roads into racing tracks.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Tuesday, 19th July 2022