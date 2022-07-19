Call upon DAP and the Pakatan Harapan Party component parties to unite and focus on coming up with formidable solutions for the country’s economic crisis and for deepening predicaments faced by the people

I call upon DAP and the Pakatan Harapan Party component parties to unite and focus on coming up with formidable solutions for the country’s economic crisis and for deepening predicaments faced by the people.

I believe that it is still optimistic for Pakatan Harapan, in the next general election to regain power in Putrajaya if it effective re-strategises its directions and narrative.

DAP’s philosophy of struggle is to build a pluralistic, multicultural Malaysian society with equality for all. The party is a social-democratic party, and its ultimate goal is to unite all Malaysians to achieve true unity, mutual respect and coexistence between various communities and ethnic groups. The peaceful coexistence and unity in diversity is the consistent narrative of the DAP’s struggle.

DAP adheres to the concept of social democracy, which includes democratizing education, language, economy, society and politics, while the other PH’s main component parties, PKR,UPKO and Amanah also adhere to a pluralistic, multicultural Malaysia.

The PH component parties must unite and support each other, so that Pakatan Harapan can make a comeback and regain power in Putrajaya. He emphasized that Pakatan Harapan must be self-reliant and ensure that when it comes to power again, it would have a more advantageous majority in legislatures in order to smoothly implement political reforms and empower the people.

I urge all parties to be vigilant inside and outside PH towards deliberate sabotage from external elements. DAP must not only strengthen itself, but also lend a helping hand to the other component parties that have been deliberately undermined by the racial and religious supremacists in the country. He said that all fraternal parties within PH are interdependent, and if they are not closely united, they will perish together in the next general election.

In recent years, the rise of far-right nationalism and racial supremacy in various countries has undermined the democratization efforts around the world, and Malaysia is no exception.

Racial and religious supremacists in the country aim to weaken and eliminate pluralist parties, especially the Malay-majority pluralist parties, including PKR and Amanah. If these two component parties are deliberately undermined and even demolished, DAP itself cannot hope for any better outcomes than that. Therefore, all component parties in Pakatan Harapan must unite and continue to pursue political reforms and to save Malaysia with another new beacon of hope.

Dr. Boo Cheng Hau DAP JOHOR STATE COMMITTEE MEMBER

Media statement by Dr. Boo Cheng Hau in Johor Bahru on Tuesday, 19th July 2022