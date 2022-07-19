Response to Immigration Dept seeking to deport Malaysian born stateless mum and three kids to Indonesia.

Refer to article: https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2022/07/18/immigration-dept-seeks-to-deport-malaysia-born-stateless-mum-and-three-kids-to-indonesia/18129

She was born to parents who were Permanent Residents in Malaysia. That means she is entitled to this country’s citizenship. Therefore, the detention is unlawful and an abuse of powers by the immigration and home ministry.

Her children are also entitled to Malaysian citizenship. Holding the children under immigration detention violates the CRC, which we have ratified. It is also an infringement of UN SDG2030, to which we are a party to.

They had temporary papers, which the registration department decided not to renew. This is arbitrary and intentionally deprives them of their fundamental right to a nationality.

Has the mum and her kids been made stateless because of discrimination? Because someone needs to show they are powerful?

Home Minister Hamzah Zainnudin, why send them to Indonesia, where they would also end up stateless when they are rightfully Malaysian citizens?

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Tuesday, 19th July 2022