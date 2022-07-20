My media statements reflect my political views and has nothing to do with the DAP leadership, as I have retired from competitive politics and no more in the political front-line

I have a message for the Malaysian public. My media statements reflect my political views and has nothing to do with the DAP leadership, as I have retired from competitive politics and no more in the political front-line.

I can understand the horror of some Malaysians at my statement on Sunday that I was prepared to work with Najib Razak for the good the country and not for a portion of the 1MDB riches but first all, Najib must condemn the 1MDB scandal and declare his stand against Malaysia becoming a kleptocracy.

I can understand the response of Malaysians who regard Najib as the embodiment of evil who have brought Malaysia the infamy of a kleptocracy.

But the “MaluApa BossKU” phenomenon is proof that many Malaysians still place Najib on a high pedestal despite the 1MDB scandal.

If we can make Malaysians who still worship Najib in the “MaluApa BossKU” phenomenon realise that corruption and the 1MDB financial scandal are crimes against the country and Malaysians, and if we get Najib to personally condemn the 1MDB scandal as corruption and a crime against Malaysia, it is a worthwhile effort.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

