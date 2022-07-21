Malaysian Government is urged to explain why Malaysia has remained at Tier 3, the lowest rank in the new US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022 for a second consecutive year. It is time for the government to abolish “Maid Online” Application System

Many Malaysians are appalled that once again Malaysia remains at the botton rung in the new US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022. The TIP Report stated that “The government of Malaysia does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so.”

The government owes Malaysians an explanation as to why Malaysia still remains at Tier 3 in human trafficking, as this tarnishes our international image and will have a material impact on our international trade, particularly trade with the United States and some Western Countries. These countries have expressed their strong sensitivities on workers’ and human rights.

I am particularly disturbed over the negative comments in the TIP Report that anti-trafficking investigations have declined and the government has failed to prosecute or convict government officials allegedly complicit in trafficking activities.

On top of that, the government has also failed to implement a common standard operating procedure to identify victims during enforcement raids or among vulnerable sections of the population with whom authorities came into contact.

The Indonesian ambassador had strongly protested over the “Maid Online” system in Malaysia. He opined that this system has undermined the welfare and rights of many Indonesian maids who work in Malaysia. I believe this controversial system is one of the components that has contributed to Malaysia’s falling into and stubbornly remaining at Tier 3 of TIP.

I urge the Malaysian government to abolish the “Maid Online” application. I believe this will contribute to improving the Country to ease its way out of the Tier 3 status.

On top of that, it is high time the government explain to Malaysians and to the international community as to why we have failed to meet the minimum standards in human trafficking. And also, what is the way forward in navigating Malaysia out of such an international disgrace.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 21st July 2022