Ministerial question on Apandi’s settlement of his suit against government

On Monday, I asked whether former Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi was capable of defending himself against the charge of being the worst Attorney-General in Malaysian history.

Yesterday, I asked whether he would return the millions of ringgit he had extracted from the government in settlement of his lawsuit which he had instituted against the government for sacking him as Attorney-General, and asked him to explain the “legal, ethical and monetary basis” for acting as lawyer for Jho Loh, one of the key culprits responsible for the monstrous mega multi-billion dollar 1MDB financial scandal.

There was no answer from Apandi, only thunderous Apandi silence since the 100-page Azimah judgment on his defamation case against me was made public last Thursday.

I have given notice to ask the Prime Minister a Ministerial question tomorrow, asking for details of the settlement of the suit the former Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi had made against the government and Dr. Mahathir Mohamad for his dismissal as Attorney-General in May 2018, and whether it was proper for Mohamad Apandi to act as the lawyer representing Jho Low over the 1MDB scandal.

Apandi’s sued the Government for wrongful dismissal, alleging that he was entitled to special damages of over RM2.23 million including loss of remuneration totalling RM1,285,213.68 from July 27, 2018 to July 26, 2021 (or RM35,700.38 in monthly remuneration over 36 months or three years) as Attorney-General.

Were Malaysian taxpayers paying for two Attorney-Generals from July 2018 to July 2021?

Under these circumstances, was it right, proper and ethical for Apandi to act for Jho Loh of the 1MDB scandal infamy?

I hope there will be some answer in Parliament tomorrow.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 27th July 2022