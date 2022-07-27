Police report against former AG Apandi Ali

I am a Member of Parliament for Klang and I am here to lodge a policy report against former Attorney-General, Apandi Ali, for abusing his powers to cover up the investigation into the SRC International and the 1MDB trial to exonerate former Prime Minister, Najib Razak.

In a decision delivered by the learned judge of the High Court, Azimah Bte Omar on the 23rd May 2022 in the case of Apandi Ali vs. Lim Kit Siang, it is evident that Apandi who was the Attorney General of Malaysia from 27 July 2015 till 4th June 2018 abused his powers by blatantly lying about the investigations into the SRC International and the 1MDB trial with the intent to set Najib free from facing a trial.

In her judgment, Azimah noted that Apandi’s delegation “did not even meet nor speak to the alleged donor” despite saying otherwise in a press conference on 26 January, 2016. At the press session, Apandi claimed that he sent a mission to Riyadh and had personally met the donor and recorded the donor’s personal confirmation of the donation (para 79 page 42-43). He then proceeded to clear Najib of all wrongdoings, confirming that the RM42 million in Najib’s account was a donation from a Saudi prince. This is a blatant lie.

Azimah further said that Apandi’s “testimony admitting to adopt the donation narrative as a whole, although in gross absence of direct evidence, and in preference to low-hanging fruits of his delegation’s hearsay evidence” has “exhibited a plain, disinterested, evasive, and disassociated attitude to investigate the donation further and preferred to simply depend on his own delegation’s word of mouth.”

Azimah, in her judgment, said Apandi was “astoundingly indifferent, evasive, deceptive, and lackadaisical” in “pursuing the truth behind the fantastical donation.”

The court also noted that although the special investigation team recommended that the matter be fully investigated, Apandi failed to do so and instead ordered the matter be KUS/NFA (no further action).

Najib Razak was arrested on the 3rd of July 2018 and was subsequently convicted on 28th of July 2020.

I therefore hold the view that Apandi had fabricated information, lied while in office, leading to abuse of his powers as the principal legal advisor of the country.

I hereby lodge this police report so that investigations can commence against Apandi in this matter.

I therefore hold the view that Apandi had fabricated evidence pursuant to Section 192 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 193 at the material time.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 27th July 2022