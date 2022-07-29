Can Zaid Ibrahim influence a single person to change his or her mind that Najib is not guilty of corruption in the monstrous mega multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal?

I am surprised by Zaid Ibrahim’s new line of thinking but could he influence a single person to change his or her mind that Najib Razak is not guilty of corruption in the monstrous mega multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal?

I am surprised by Zaid’s change of stand especially as it came after the widely-reported 100-page Azimah judgement in former Attorney-General Mohamad Apandi’s defamation suit against me was made public last week.

Forefront in my mind is the question how Zaid Ibrahim, a former Cabinet Minister, could change his mind on Najib and the 1MDB scandal after reading the Azimah judgement? Or had he not read the Azimah judgement yet.

In his FaceBook, Zaid said:

“Now, I am convinced Najib was lied to. Not only by Jho Low but also by his officers. He was misled by his officers in 1MDB and lied to by Goldman Sachs and Aabar Investments in Abu Dhabi.

“So the loss of billions of ringgit, in my opinion, was not because of Najib’s fault or in other words, he was not the one who planned it.”

Did Najjib tell Zaid all this as well as the version that he as the Prime Minister was not the mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, and if not, how could Zaid come to such a conclusion?

One of the most salient points in the 1MDB scandal which had been in the public domain for a decade is that Najib had never condemned Jho Low or anybody else for the 1MDB scandal.

For that matter, the leaders of UMNO and the Barisan Nasional have never condemned the 1MDB scandal although a former United States Attorney-General had described it as “kleptocracy at its worst”.

Can Najib and the leaders of UMNO and the Barisan Nasional, present and the past going back to the Najib premiership, explain why they had never condemned the 1MDB scandal, although it was the cause for the whole world to regard Malaysia as a kleptocracy?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 29th July 2022