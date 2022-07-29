Penang intends to amend State Constitution following yesterday’s historic moment in which 209 Members of Parliament present in the august House voted in favour of amending Article 10(1)(c) of Federal Constitution to prevent anti-hopping among Parliamentarians

I am truly humbled to be part of yesterday’s historic moment in which 209 Members of Parliament present in the august House voted in favour of amending Article 10(1)(c) of our Federal Constitution to prevent anti-hopping among Parliamentarians.

Given this monumental decision, Penang intends to accordingly amend our State Constitution (“Penang State Constitution”) for the relevant provision(s) to remain consistent with the amended Federal Constitution. In this regard –

(a) the Penang State Legal Adviser has been directed to assist in this matter; and

(b) Penang will hold a special State Assembly sitting for the necessary amendment(s) to the Penang State Constitution to be tabled.

Notwithstanding the above, the Penang State Government’s application to refer a constitutional question in respect of Article 14A of the Penang State Constitution for determination by the Federal Court [pursuant to section 84 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 and Article 128 of the Federal Constitution] has been fixed for hearing in the Federal Court on 3 August 2022.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town on Friday, 29th July 2022