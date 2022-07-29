Gender Focal Teams, what’s next?

Calling to Prime Minister YAB Ismail Sabri’s announcement during the National Security Council on the formation of Gender Focal Teams in ministries and agencies, I applaud the federal government for taking active actions in making positive steps towards gender equality. However, putting up a structure is only part of the equation.

The Penang State has introduced a variety of initiatives and efforts over the years to ensure that gender perspectives are implemented and integrated at multiple levels of administration and practices in the state government, local governments, and also our daily work area. We in Penang are constantly evolving, to ensure that we meet the needs of the people in our pursuit to achieve gender equality.

The state government has worked strategically with Penang Women’s Development Corporation, PWDC, to implement the Gender Inclusiveness Policy since 2019. Other than appointing Gender Focal Points in the 35 agencies and departments as well as the 2 local councils, the policy stipulates the need to have capacity building for all levels of decision makers and smart collaborations with partners and subject matter experts to ensure successful implementation of the policy. Each and every department and agency take ownership in formulating their specific action plans to achieve the goals of the policy which is aligned to vision Penang2030 “A family-focussed smart and green state that inspires the nation”.

Penang has implemented Gender Responsive and Participatory Budgeting (GRPB) since 2012, as a gender mainstreaming strategy that links multiple stakeholders which includes the community, the government and the civil society to recognize and address the different needs that the communities have. Needs analysis is conducted in order to better understand and identify their needs within the budget allocated. This is to ensure that we stay inclusive and address the different needs that the different groups of people have for the development of the community that they are a part of. Additionally, the state government will be putting in place the guideline on stakeholders’ engagement and consultation, in ensuring that we hear the voices of the people, women and men, during planning and implementation of projects and programmes.

I implore that utmost care and attention are fully given towards the formation of the Gender Focal Teams. There must be transparent and structured mechanisms to ensure their roles are clearly defined and they have crystal clear goals in mind, to promote and achieve gender equality. I highly encourage the federal government to take note of the need to be more comprehensive and holistic in setting the Gender Focal Teams, as it reaps most benefits for all to have a clear understanding of the matter at hand.

Chong Eng PENANG STATE EXCO FOR SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND NON-ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

Media statement by Chong Eng in Georgetown on Friday, 29th July 2022