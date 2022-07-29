Request other Malaysians, NGOs, political parties and activists to make police reports all over the country to create a momentum for reforms

I was called in by IPK Klang this morning to investigate further the report I made on the 27th of July, 2022 against former Attorney-General, Apandi Ali. My lawyer, John Fam, accompanied me.

Inspector Izzaty informed me that PDRM has formally opened investigation papers against Apandi.

I pointed out that Apandi had abused his powers when in office, lied and misled the country to exonerate former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, of any wrongdoings.

An Attorney-General has enormous powers and it’s therefore imperative that he/she is impartial and accountable to the rakyat.

And given that Apandi blatantly lied about the investigations into SRC International and the 1MDB trial with the intent to set Najib free, the functions of the AG must be separate from that of a public prosecutor to ensure checks and balances in prosecutorial decisions.

As Apandi’s actions have grave consequences to the country and the 1MDB trial is a matter of public interest, I request other Malaysians, NGOs, political parties and activists to make police reports all over the country to create a momentum for reforms.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 29th July 2022