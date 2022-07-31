Agrees with Azalina that the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 should be stood down so that Parliamentary Select Committees on Women, Children and Social Development and on Fundamental Liberty and Constitutional Right can give their views

I agree with Azalina Othman Said, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Women, Children and Social Development that the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 should be stood down and referred to her Select Committee to determine whether the proposed Bill is in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Health, Science and Technology has thrown its support behind the proposed Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 but its Chairman Dr. Kelvin Yii has called for a delay in its implementation.

The PSSC on Health, Science and Technology wants the bill to not jeopardise the youth’s future by criminalising them for possession of tobacco.

Kelvin Hii has proposed that the implementation of the bill be postponed to 2025 to strengthen preparations for effective implementation to allocate sufficient time to prepare for a proper inter-governmental enforcement framework.

He said: “The committee in principle agrees with the principle of the bill especially to uphold the health and well-being of our people and future generations as well as the need to expedite the regulation of tobacco products including vape, e-cigarettes and non-combustible tobacco products

“However, we acknowledge the different concerns raised by all stakeholders and see the importance of addressing certain implementation gaps, and to set a mandatory review and monitoring framework to ensure the Act achieves its intended target without causing any unintended consequences.”

Azalina, the Chairperson of the PSCC on Women, Children and Social Development, has highlighted concerns that certain provisions on enforcement of the law could be abused or misinterpreted, leading to an unjust punishment while noting the government’s aim to reach a generational endgame on tobacco products.

The Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 should also be referred to the PSSC on Fundamental Liberty and Constitution Right.

The Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 is set for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, as it is the third item of 23 items of official business.

It should be dropped to the bottom of the list of official business and its second reading postponed depending on the recommendations of the PSSC on Women, Children and Social Development as well as the PSCC on Fundamental Liberty and Constitutional Right.

There is no reason for the Health Minister to be suddenly in such a rush to legislate the Tobacco and Smoking Control Act without going through due process by referring it to the PSSCs concerned.

This should be a lesson to the Ministers that they must deal with the PSSCs for all proposed legislation and that PSSCs are formed not for “beautification” purposes but have important roles of their own.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 31st July 2022